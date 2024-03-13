In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024



Kotak Mahindra Bank’s founder, Uday Kotak, and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, share a confidence.





Ashish Chowdhary, MD, Apple India, snaps the stage on his iPhone Pro.





Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, gets a hug from his grandmother, Urmila Kanoria.





Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT-Madras Research Park (left), with Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network 18 and Mihir Doshi, India head, UBS and jury member, FILA Awards 2024.





Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, at the table during a panel onstage.





Shanti Ekambaram, Dy MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank.





Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global, with Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.





Swades Foundation’s Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala.





Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation.





Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, with Mrs Gayatri Vachani.





Around the table (from left) are Mrs Nunu Jasani, Parth Jindal, his wife Anushree Jindal, K K Kanoria, and Urmila Kanoria.





Filmmaker Karan Johar in the audience after his fireside chat.





Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors.





Harsh Jain, co-founder & COO, Groww steps out to receive the Promising Startup Award.





Wagh Bakri Tea Group(from left) Paras Desai, Devika Paras Desai, Krishna Rasesh Desai and Rasesh Desai.





Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Titan Capital and actor Shahid Kapoor catch up.





Sajjan Jindal, managing director of JSW Steel.





Varun and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders, Mamaearth in a huddle.





Prithvi Vachani, business development executive at Dixon Technologies.



