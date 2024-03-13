Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
W Power 2024
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024

The highly anticipated leadership event of the year at the Grand Hyatt Ballroom brought together not just the award-winning leaders but also business stalwarts, their families, jury members and well-wishers. Here's all the action in pictures

By Forbes India Photo Team
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:05:21 AM IST
Updated: Mar 13, 2024 11:10:11 AM IST

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s founder, Uday Kotak, and CEO, Ashok Vaswani, share a confidence.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Ashish Chowdhary, MD, Apple India, snaps the stage on his iPhone Pro.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, gets a hug from his grandmother, Urmila Kanoria.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT-Madras Research Park (left), with Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network 18 and Mihir Doshi, India head, UBS and jury member, FILA Awards 2024.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, at the table during a panel onstage.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Shanti Ekambaram, Dy MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global, with Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Swades Foundation’s Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, with Mrs Gayatri Vachani.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Around the table (from left) are Mrs Nunu Jasani, Parth Jindal, his wife Anushree Jindal, K K Kanoria, and Urmila Kanoria.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Filmmaker Karan Johar in the audience after his fireside chat.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Harsh Jain, co-founder & COO, Groww steps out to receive the Promising Startup Award.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Wagh Bakri Tea Group(from left) Paras Desai, Devika Paras Desai, Krishna Rasesh Desai and Rasesh Desai.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Titan Capital and actor Shahid Kapoor catch up.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Sajjan Jindal, managing director of JSW Steel.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Varun and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders, Mamaearth in a huddle.

In Photos: The buzz and the calm at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024
Prithvi Vachani, business development executive at Dixon Technologies.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024: Inside the special edition
5 Tips for growing as a leader without burning yourself out