Reforms, an accident that Manmohan Singh leveraged for making a New India

Dr Manmohan Singh has been associated with economic reforms which were introduced in 1991, which, in turn, changed the overall landscape of the economy. For the new generation, everything that can be seen in terms of access to foreign brands in consumer goods and dining, ATMs and subsequent enhancements in system of payments, free pricing of IPOs and so on were not something that existed before 1991. The reforms process, hence, was a turning point for the economy where scarcity gave way to surpluses and markets resembled those of the most developed western economy. Singh, as finance minister, showed the way.

Interestingly, there is a little-remembered story behind the reforms process. While Singh is credited with bringing in reforms, it was the coming together of several factors that made them possible. To begin with, the Indian economy was going through tough times with forex reserves depleting. The serving minority government had the game plan of reforms ready, but could not implement the same as Yashwant Sinha, who was the finance minister under Prime Minster Chandrashekhar, could not present a full Budget with the reforms as only an interim one could be put on the table. The IMF [International Monetary Fund] loan that was absolutely necessary would not have come without the reforms and hence, the nation had to wait for the new government under Narasimha Rao to announce the same.

Therefore, the economic reforms which Singh implemented had three factors working. First, the plan was almost already in place under Sinha. Second, the IMF had laid down reforms as a condition for giving the loan and hence there was really no choice as such for India. Third, prime minister Rao gave full support for the same which was significant because there was a sudden and drastic shift in political ideology.

This background was important because Singh was known to be a socialist economist and not one predisposed to markets in his formative years in the profession. Being a professor in economics, the trend in the 70s and 80s tilted towards the socialist model of growth. He had also headed the Planning Commission which was the hallmark of a socialist state. Under these conditions, it was remarkable that Singh shifted his ideology and stance to the changing times and aligned to the free markets dictum which literally pulled the Indian economy up.

So, what are the reforms which were pathbreaking. Three sets come to mind which we probably take for granted. Foremost was liberalisation in industry where enterprise was given a free hand, and the restrictions placed on expansion and diversification were removed. This allowed for higher investment which led to growth.