'Women are repositories of Power, Power resides within them': Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Honourable Vice President of India





Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Honourable Vice President of India delivered a powerful keynote address, recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of the ‘SheShakti’ women. His speech also shed light on key issues surrounding women's empowerment, setting the stage for the crucial work ahead that still needs to be done.



The Honourable Vice President of India spoke about the fact that India is on a journey of transformation, impeccable growth and becoming the land of equal opportunities with women contributing in every area. He brought up the fact that women empowerment will be boosted by women and urged all women to take action and that the current system couldn’t be more affirmative than it is now. He mentioned that in the past years, a lot has changed to ensure women are part of the decision-making process, including reservation of one-third of all seats in Lok Sabha for women. “It is bound to be a game changer. On a global benchmark it’s the most revolutionary step taken to empower women”. He added.



He emphasized that women are repositories of power and power resides in them and it is not a gift that is given by anyone. In the coming future more and more women will be part of policymaking, decision making, governance and will bring valuable experience with them to the table. He spoke on the key facets such as Education, Healthcare, Economic Independence for securing women empowerment. “Education is the starting point and if education is available the chance of inequality will be shattered. It is the most impactful and transformative mechanism to generate a level playing field.” He added.



Addressing the male community, he highlighted the changes that have taken place in past years and appealed to them to change their mindset before it’s too late and repay the debt of all women in their lives. He added that ‘Mindset change is not only required for gender justice but also for nation’s growth’. He encouraged everyone to consider the fact that women empowerment is not a new topic; it has been discussed for ages and it's high time to take action. He commended initiatives like She Shakti for bringing the hidden issues into discussion and spreading awareness about gender justice which will bring it on an incremental trajectory.

