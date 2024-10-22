Photo of the day: Hyundai Motor India: India's largest IPO lists

Euisun Chung, Executive Chairman of Hyundai and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor Group, rings the bell as Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, and Jaehoon Chang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Hyundai Motor Company, watch during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India Limited at NSE in Mumbai, India, on October 22, 2024. Hyundai Motor India drops 6 percent in its market debut after the country's biggest IPO, according to a news media report.

Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

