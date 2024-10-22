Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Hyundai Motor India: India's largest IPO lists

Photo of the day: Hyundai Motor India: India's largest IPO lists

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 22, 2024 02:52:18 PM IST
Updated: Oct 22, 2024 02:57:49 PM IST

Euisun Chung, Executive Chairman of Hyundai and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor Group, rings the bell as Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, and Jaehoon Chang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Hyundai Motor Company, watch during the listing ceremony of Hyundai Motor India Limited at NSE in Mumbai, India, on October 22, 2024. Hyundai Motor India drops 6 percent in its market debut after the country's biggest IPO, according to a news media report.
Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

'Women are repositories of Power, Power resides within them': Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Honourable Vice President of India
How to increase your CIBIL score