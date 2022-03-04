Virat Kohli runs between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 4, 2022. Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match.

Image: Prakash Singh / AFP



