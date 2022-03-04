  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 4, 2022 02:24:53 PM IST
Updated: Mar 4, 2022 02:30:47 PM IST

Virat Kohli runs between the wickets during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on March 4, 2022. Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match.
Image: Prakash Singh  / AFP

