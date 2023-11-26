To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: 15 years later

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 26, 2023 09:08:31 AM IST

Photo of the day: 15 years laterTourists outside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the sites of the 26/11, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, ahead of the anniversary of the gruesome incident, on November 24, 2023 in Mumbai, India. The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist acts that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant Islamist organisation from Pakistan, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.
Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

