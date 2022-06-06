  1. Home
Photo of the day: 22 and counting

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 6, 2022 12:05:14 PM IST
Updated: Jun 6, 2022 12:11:28 PM IST

Photo of the day: 22 and countingSpain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with The Musketeers' Cup after victory over Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2022.
Image: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP

