  4. Photo of the day: A huge blow

Photo of the day: A huge blow

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 26, 2022 01:16:36 PM IST
Updated: Jun 26, 2022 01:24:38 PM IST

A slogan in bold on an abortion rights demonstrator's body, seen outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on Friday and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, issuing a historic ruling likely to render the procedure largely illegal in half the country.

Image: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

