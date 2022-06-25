Photo of the day: Open to all

Two warkaris (pilgrims) grip hands and pirouette in joy in Pune on their three-week walk towards Pandharpur on June 22, 2022. After a gap of two years due to pandemic, lakhs of warkaris from across Maharashtra will arrive in Pandharpur on July 10, the day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Founded by Bhakti saints, the movement is open to all castes and religions, and makes no discrimination towards women, an equality that has had a widespread impact on Maharashtra to date.

Image: Pratham Gokhale / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

