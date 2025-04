People inspect the site of a US airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 7, 2025. According to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the strike took place in the Shaab Al-Hafa neighbourhood in the Shu'ub district in the capital and killed 4 Yemenis and injured dozens. The US has been conducting its biggest military attacks against the Yemeni group under President Donald Trump's administration since March 15.

Image : Adel Al Khader/ Reuters