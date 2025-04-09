Sri Vamsi Andukuri: A visionary leader driving innovation in technology, media and automotive industries

From rural roots to global impact, Vamsi leads with vision and purpose
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8: Sri Vamsi Andukuri’s journey is a testament to perseverance, strategic vision, and innovation. From a small village in East Godavari District, India, he was raised in a lower-middle-class family, where financial constraints shaped his resilience and ambition. After completing his education in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, he began his career in mobile application testing, later mastering web and mobile development and transitioning into entrepreneurship.
Onesea Technologies: A Global Force in Digital Innovation
In 2018, Vamsi founded his own software development company, later rebranded as Onesea Technologies in 2021. Today, Onesea operates across Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Europe, Canada, and the USA, providing server infrastructure to 48 multinational corporations.
Onesea’s core strength lies in blockchain technology, with the development of XVitesse, a high-speed, secure, and scalable blockchain network. This innovation positions Onesea as a leader in next-generation digital infrastructure.
Onesea Media: Expanding into Branding and Experiential Events
Recognizing the power of brand storytelling, Vamsi launched Onesea Media, which has quickly gained prominence through high-profile global events, including:
Through Onesea Media, Vamsi has bridged the gap between innovation, branding, and audience engagement, making it a key player in experiential marketing.
Axle Aesthetics: Redefining Automotive Customization
Vamsi’s lifelong passion for high-performance automobiles led to the creation of Axle Aesthetics, a premier automotive customization firm headquartered in Hyderabad, with expansion plans in India, Dubai, Europe, and the USA.
Axle Aesthetics specializes in:
By integrating engineering precision with luxury design, Axle Aesthetics is transforming the automotive industry.
“Unity Drive”: A Mission for Women’s Empowerment
Beyond business, Vamsi is deeply committed to social impact. In collaboration with Axle Aesthetics and Onesea Media, he launched “Unity Drive”, a women empowerment roadshow aimed at creating opportunities and driving change.
The initiative focuses on:
A Legacy of Purpose-Driven Innovation
Sri Vamsi Andukuri’s journey from humble beginnings to global entrepreneurship is a story of resilience, passion, and leadership. His ventures—Onesea Technologies, Onesea Media, and Axle Aesthetics—reflect his commitment to technological excellence, branding innovation, and social responsibility.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.