Sri Vamsi Andukuri: A visionary leader driving innovation in technology, media and automotive industries

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8: Sri Vamsi Andukuri’s journey is a testament to perseverance, strategic vision, and innovation. From a small village in East Godavari District, India, he was raised in a lower-middle-class family, where financial constraints shaped his resilience and ambition. After completing his education in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, he began his career in mobile application testing, later mastering web and mobile development and transitioning into entrepreneurship.

Onesea Technologies: A Global Force in Digital Innovation

In 2018, Vamsi founded his own software development company, later rebranded as Onesea Technologies in 2021. Today, Onesea operates across Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Europe, Canada, and the USA, providing server infrastructure to 48 multinational corporations.

Onesea’s core strength lies in blockchain technology, with the development of XVitesse, a high-speed, secure, and scalable blockchain network. This innovation positions Onesea as a leader in next-generation digital infrastructure.

Onesea Media: Expanding into Branding and Experiential Events