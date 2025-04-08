Can longer work hour policies and cyberloafing go hand in hand?

Anamika, a young software engineer, jokingly told her HR in a casual connection that flexible working has become a bane rather than a boon. "I am expected to be available to pick up calls at even nine at night, though my work day ends at seven. Work from the office had a boundary to work hours. When working from the office, I was at least not disturbed once I left in the evening. Now I feel I am never offline putting undue pressure on my bandwidth for absolutely no extra pay or recognition". Similar is the experience of Saket, a team lead from the same company. "The absence of work and home boundaries, which has become the new normal in the wake of the pandemic, is putting enormous pressure on me to be available 24/7. Being the team lead only worsens the situation since I need to be present to set the expectations right". These are only two of the experiences. However, a lot of the other IT/ITes employees across organisations in India echo the same sentiment.

Countries like Britain, Germany and several others in the EU have been experimenting with a 4-day work week, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has sparked discussions about increased workplace flexibility and benefits. The US also has seen demands being raised to reduce the working hours from 40 hours a week to 32 hours. These countries are realising the importance of increased flexibility demands of workers and seeing increased or stable productivity, performance, reduced stress, improved job satisfaction and overall well-being after implementing a compressed work week. A contrary example is Greece, which has implemented a voluntary 6-day work week to meet the increasing business demands and skilled labour shortages. Ironically, Greece already had the longest average work week in the European Union last year(39.8 hours compared to 36.1 hours of the EU), while its productivity was a whopping 30 percent lower than other EU countries. Another example is from India, where certain states like Karnataka want to increase work hours in the hopes of increasing productivity.

Looking at the case of India and particularly the Karnataka government's proposed amendment to the Factories and Establishments Act 1948 to increase the work time to 14 hours in a day (nine hours of regular work plus three hours of overtime and two hours of rest/intervals) shows the indiscriminate intrusion of work into personal time in the name of increasing productivity. A recent report from the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) reveals alarming trends in the IT sector. It shows that 45 percent of IT professionals are grappling with mental health issues, including depression, while 55 percent are experiencing adverse physical health effects. The situation is set to deteriorate further with extended working hours. According to the report, half of India's IT workforce puts in more than 9 hours a day, resulting in an average of 52.5 hours per week. With a majority of IT/ITes and financial services organisations moving to either complete remote or hybrid mode of working, these increased working hours need to be viewed from this changing landscape of where work is getting done. Policymakers and organisations alike should think about whether the intended benefits will be reaped by implementing this policy.

With flexible work arrangements and even complete remote work being the new norm, these increased work hours can lead to further blurring of work-life boundaries, increased stress, mental exhaustion, and burnout, and, in turn, reduced productivity. Blurring mental and temporal boundaries leads to a loss of constraint on the amount of work that is entrusted to the employees, and there is an implicit expectation to be available almost 24/7. As Anamika and Saket mentioned above, employees can't really "switch off" from work.

Also read: Developing effective strategies in today's diverse workforce