Photo of the day: All smiles

Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (from left) takes a selfie with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Jasmine after the finals of Boxing Elite women CWG Trials in IGI Stadium, New Delhi on June 11, 2022. All four sealed their berths in the Indian boxing team for the CWG to be held in Birmingham from July 28.
