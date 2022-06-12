Photo of the day: All smiles

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 12, 2022 04:23:21 PM IST

Photo of the day: All smilesOlympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (from left) takes a selfie with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Jasmine after the finals of Boxing Elite women CWG Trials in IGI Stadium, New Delhi on June 11, 2022. All four sealed their berths in the Indian boxing team for the CWG to be held in Birmingham from July 28. 

Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

