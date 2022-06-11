Photo of the day: For a drop

A trickle from a water tap draws a thirsty monkey and its infant on a hot summer day in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India, June 10 2022. An unprecedented heatwave has swept large swathes of Rajasthan since early March, threatening wildlife, caused the water level in dams to plummet, taking a toll on the quality of crops.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.