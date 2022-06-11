Photo of the day: For a drop

A trickle from a water tap draws a thirsty monkey and its infant on a hot summer day in Pushkar, Rajasthan, India, June 10 2022. An unprecedented heatwave has swept large swathes of Rajasthan since early March, threatening wildlife, caused the water level in dams to plummet, taking a toll on the quality of crops.

Photo by Himanshu Sharma/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



