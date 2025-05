A general view of the newly redeveloped Chinchpokli Railway Station, part of the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme, in Mumbai, India, on May 19, 2025. The Indian government will dedicate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country to the public on May 22 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), of which four are in Mumbai.

Image: Raju Shinde/HT via Getty Images