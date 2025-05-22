Icon Solar-En Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Driving innovation, sustainability, and energy independence for a brighter tomorrow

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Icon Solar-En Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has become a cornerstone of Indiaâ€™s solar energy revolution. With a steadfast focus on innovation, advanced technology, and quality, the company has grown into one of Indiaâ€™s most reliable solar panel manufacturers, contributing significantly to the renewable energy sector.

Icon Solar began with a modest 25 MW production capacity, in polycrystalline solar panels. Committed to India's clean energy future, the company emphasized high performance, High Generation, and efficiency from the very beginning. By 2023, in response to growing energy demands, Icon Solar transitioned to manufacturing high-efficiency monocrystalline and bifacial solar panels. This strategic evolution increased its production capacity to an impressive 600 MW, setting the stage for continued growth.

Looking ahead, Icon Solar is poised for transformative growth, targeting a production capacity of 2.6 GW by 2025. A key aspect of this expansion is a upfront target of state-of-the-art 1.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility, strengthening the companyâ€™s vertical integration. This bold initiative aligns with Indiaâ€™s ambitious renewable energy goals and aims to meet increasing domestic and global demand.

Through continuous investment in research and development; Icon Solar is not only expanding its production capacity but also enhancing the efficiency and affordability of solar technology. By adopting state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and sustainable practices, the company is paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.