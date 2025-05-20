Fortnite's AI Darth Vader draws fire in actors' union lawsuit

An actors' union is suing the makers of the Fortnite video game over the use of AI to create an interactive Darth Vader, it said Monday.

Fortnite announced last week it had got permission from the family of James Earl Jones to make a chatty "Star Wars" villain based on the late actor's voice work in the smash hit space opera series.

Using AI models, developer Epic Games introduced the Emperor's consigliere into Battle Royale, a player-versus-player version of Fortnite in which squads form to defeat other contestants online.

Users were quick to adopt the Sith Lord on their missions, posting clips of their interactions with one of cinema's most famous bad guys.

Many delighted in the character's apparent wit, laughing as he tells them off for poor technique, or suggesting that they are cheating.