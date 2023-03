An aerial view of the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. At least 38 people were killed and another 85 sustained injuries. The train accident happened in the Tempi Valley near the city of Larissa.

Image: Reuters / Alexandros Avramidis



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.