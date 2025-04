Mumbai Indians' left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar is seen in action in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on March 31, 2025. Ashwani dazzled in his debut with bowling figures of 4 for 24, making him the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets on his IPL debut.

Image: Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters