Photo of the day: Asian Games: New victim of Covid-19

By Forbes India
Published: May 6, 2022 03:01:22 PM IST
Updated: May 6, 2022 03:11:22 PM IST


An aerial view of the Linping Sports Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, the Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, China, will be postponed to a later date due to Covid-19 crisis.
Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

