

An aerial view of the Linping Sports Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, the Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022 in Hangzhou, China, will be postponed to a later date due to Covid-19 crisis.

Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

