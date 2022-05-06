





Advocates of power naps, which made a comeback in the work-from-home way of life, are worried about what will happen to them once they are called back to office.



But for those working with Wakefit, there’s no reason to be concerned. The D2C home-and-sleep solutions startup recently announced a ‘right to nap at work’ designating 2 pm to 2.30 pm as official nap time for all its employees. It is also working towards creating cozy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to build the perfect nap environment, the company said in the statement that went viral on social media.





