Photo of the day: Asking for more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar during the party meeting at MET Bandra on July 5, 2023, in Mumbai, India. Nationalist Congress Party relives history just a year after Shiv Sena did it for the first time. This time, Ajit Pawar is asking for a seat at the table, a change in leadership, and staking a claim to the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. 83-year-old veteran, on the other hand, is once again taking to the streets to rejuvenate his party. Voters in Maharashtra are watching haplessly.

Image: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



