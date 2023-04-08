Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Back to school

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 8, 2023 10:58:37 AM IST

Photo of the day: Back to schoolJunior high school students battling the rainy weather arrive on the first day of the new academic year at New Sannan Junior High School on April 07, 2023 in Tamba, Japan. The newly constructed school was opened today for the students of two recently closed junior high schools. More than 300 schools have closed across Japan annually in the past ten years due to dwindling birth rates and migration to urban areas.

Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

