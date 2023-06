Parents help their children buy books and study materials at a stationery store before the reopening of schools on June 12, 2023, in Thane, India.

Image: Praful Gangurde/HT via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.