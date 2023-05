Polling officials are seen collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election materials for the second phase of the Municipal election at a distribution center in Kamla Nehru Nagar on May 10, 2023, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

