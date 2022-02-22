A handout photograph shows the Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa at Velammal School in Chennai in 2018. This 16-year-old grandmaster spread a wave of shock across the chess world when he beat his own hero, the world No.1 Magnus Carlsen with black pieces in the eighth round of Airthing Masters online rapid chess tournament on February 21, 2022.

Image: Handout / Velammal School / AFP

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.