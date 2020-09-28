Photo of the Day: Braving Covid-19, students appear for JEE (Advanced)

Aspirants wait to enter the examination centre to appear for JEE Advanced, at Ion Digital Zone, in Sector 62, on September 27, 2020 in Noida, India. The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is being conducted across the country on Sunday, with 160,000 students likely to appear for the engineering entrance examination this year amid the coronavirus disease pandemic. The examination—organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D)—is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images