  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Braving Covid-19, students appear for JEE (Advanced)

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 28, 2020 12:48:11 PM IST

jee advanced_bgAspirants wait to enter the examination centre to appear for JEE Advanced, at Ion Digital Zone, in Sector 62, on September 27, 2020 in Noida, India. The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is being conducted across the country on Sunday, with 160,000 students likely to appear for the engineering entrance examination this year amid the coronavirus disease pandemic. The examinationorganised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D)is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres.

Image: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Cover story: Can Ronnie Screwvala do a UTV with upGrad?