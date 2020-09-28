Abbott India Ambati Venu Wins 'India's Top Minds' Award 2020 for his transformation leadership style

Ambati Venu, Vice President for Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India, has been awarded the ‘India’s Top Minds’ Award- 2020 by The Brand Story. As shared by Abhay Kaushik, Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, ‘India’s Top Minds Award celebrates leaders for their undying quest for excellence in their work, and in their industries’.Venu’s “India’s Top Minds” award is a testament of his transformational leadership, which is in tune with Abbott’s above-market growth and innovative products and services across the continuum of care. Venu joined Abbott in September 2016 as managing director of Abbott India Limited (AIL), part of Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India. AIL, which is listed on the BSE, offers a broad portfolio of products in multiple therapy areas.In March 2020, he was promoted to his current role and leads Abbott’s entire pharmaceutical business in India. As such, he is responsible for strengthening the company’s competitiveness and growth in India, while continuing to make a sustainable impact.One of Venu’s strong belief is that meaningful innovation is critical to helping people better manage their healthcare journey. Talking about the company’s focus, he says: “At Abbott, we’re constantly working to create a more responsible, sustainable and innovative business that helps build better, healthier lives and stronger communities in India and around the world.”He attributes the success of the company in India to Abbott’s diversified business model which includes medicines, nutrition products, devices and diagnostics, along with agility and responsiveness to market trends. He also credits success to a continued focus on digital technologies to enhance access to care and treatment adherence. Another critical aspect that he considers as closely linked to the company’s performance is the highly skilled, diverse and effective workforce. Through continuous training and development opportunities, Abbott ensures that its employees grow and gain new skills within the company.Venu’s focus on helping people in their healthcare journey is a reflection of Abbott’s mission, which is to help people live their best possible lives through the power of health. The company’s intense focus on innovation is improving medicine in emerging markets and offering new and differentiated solutions to help people get and stay healthy. The company serves people in more than 160 countries. Abbott’s pharmaceutical business in India holds leading positions across various therapies such as women’s health, gastroenterology, metabolic, central nervous system, diabetes, multi-specialty, vaccines and consumer care.The business has localized product portfolios that offer medicines and health solutions to help treat some of the most prevalent health conditions. The aim is to improve health outcomes across the continuum of care through added-value services that leverage key principles of behavioral science to enhance the way people take medicines and improve overall treatment adherence.The company has co-located development and manufacturing centers in India, which gives Abbott the opportunity to gather insights and offer health solutions that address unmet needs, faster. For example,Abbott’s Innovation and Development (I&D) center in Mumbai is an important global innovation hub for Abbott’s pharmaceutical business. Researchers at the I&D center use local insights to anticipate patient needs. These insights are linked with existing and innovative technologies to deliver meaningful innovation.Another focus area is the use of new technologies and digital initiatives to address everyday healthcare challenges.An example is a:care, Abbott’s digital healthcare ecosystem, which is designed to inform and train healthcare professionals to improve medication adherencethrough behavioral science. Digitalization is close to Venu, as he says: “By making strategic use of digital technology and monitoring impact to ensure effectiveness, India can swiftly progress towards realization of its ‘Health for All’ vision through patient-friendly, science-driven, scalable digital interventions that can reach every citizen for better health outcomes”.Before he joined Abbott, Venu worked with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for over 24 years and held various leadership positions across the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, North Africa and Asia. With an extensive background in consumer goods and over-the-counter products, Venu brings a strong business acumen and a rich work experience that spans both developed and emerging countries. Having worked in various regions during his career, Venu is adept in managing businesses in diverse socio-cultural environments. Venu has a management degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Bhopal.Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story, shared, The Brand Story feels privileged to honour Mr. Ambati Venu with India’s Top Mind 2020The Brand Story is an end to end Media solutions and Event services agency, and promoter of Indian Brand & leadership Conclave 2020 featuring India’s Top Minds and Leading Brand of India.TBS Media also features India’s Most Admirable Brands from various industry categories and showcase their journey on Television, Print and Digital platforms.