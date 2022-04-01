  1. Home
  4. Photo Of The Day: Burning anger

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 1, 2022 01:24:47 PM IST
Updated: Apr 1, 2022 01:37:59 PM IST

Protesters shout slogans after setting a bus on fire during a demonstration outside the Sri Lankan president's home to call for his resignation in Colombo on March 31, 2022. - Security forces were deployed across the Sri Lankan capital on April 1 after protesters tried to storm the president's home in anger at the nation's worst economic crisis since independence.
Image: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP

