Protesters shout slogans after setting a bus on fire during a demonstration outside the Sri Lankan president's home to call for his resignation in Colombo on March 31, 2022. - Security forces were deployed across the Sri Lankan capital on April 1 after protesters tried to storm the president's home in anger at the nation's worst economic crisis since independence.

Image: Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.