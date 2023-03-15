Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
Photo of the day: California floods: Calm before the next storm

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 15, 2023 03:55:01 PM IST
Updated: Mar 15, 2023 04:28:26 PM IST

Photo of the day: California floods: Calm before the next storm Patrick Cerruti and his wife Pamela take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023, in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images


