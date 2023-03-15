Photo of the day: California floods: Calm before the next storm

Patrick Cerruti and his wife Pamela take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023, in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River.

Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images







