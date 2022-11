The air quality in the capital continues to deteriorate, causing smog, as seen near the Red Fort on November 4, 2022 in New Delhi, India. After a grim Thursday, NCR residents woke up to smog-filled surroundings even on Friday as AQI continued to show alarming numbers.



Image: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times

