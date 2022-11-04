The Bank of England has increased interest rates by the most in 33 years since 1989

Image: Shutterstock

The Bank of England, the equivalent of the Federal Reserve in the United States, has increased interest rates at their fastest rate in 33 years.

The bank rate, or the price of borrowing money, increased by 0.75 per cent to 3 per cent at the Bank of England. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reports that the Bank of England decided to raise interest rates to 3 per cent by a vote of 7-2.

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.