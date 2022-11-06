Photo of the Day: Darkness continues

A woman stands in the dark square in front of damaged building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration on November 5, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Ukraine's state energy company on November 5, 2022 announced additional power rationing in Kyiv and several other regions of the country following scheduled electricity cuts already imposed to limit the consumption, following Russian strikes.



Image: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

