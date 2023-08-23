Photo of the day: Chandrayaan-3 - All eyes on the moon

Students wave India's national flag as they gather in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on August 22, 2023. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 which means 'Mooncraft' in Sanskrit, had "successfully separated" from the propulsion module six days ahead of a planned landing which slated for August 23. India launched a rocket on July 14 carrying an unmanned spacecraft to land on the Moon, its second attempt to do so, as its space programme seeks to reach new heights.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP





