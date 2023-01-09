Photo of the day: Cold cripples capital

Men on a motorbike cross railway tracks amidst an intense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 9, 2023. With the minimum temperature falling below 2 degrees celsius and visibility under 200m, over 100 flights were delayed and 42 trains were running late in the capital as the cold wave caused city schools to remain shut until mid-January

Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters





