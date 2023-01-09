Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India Showstoppers 2022-23
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Cold cripples capital

Photo of the day: Cold cripples capital

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 9, 2023 02:29:12 PM IST
Updated: Jan 9, 2023 02:35:25 PM IST

Photo of the day: Cold cripples capitalMen on a motorbike cross railway tracks amidst an intense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, January 9, 2023. With the minimum temperature falling below 2 degrees celsius and visibility under 200m, over 100 flights were delayed and 42 trains were running late in the capital as the cold wave caused city schools to remain shut until mid-January
Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Playing by the rules: Can the self-regulation model work for the online gaming industry?
Sweden's 'crossfit priest' heals body and soul on Instagram