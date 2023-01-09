The valuations conundrum and hullabaloo around Mamaearth





It's a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and a valuation—one that the founders disown—that have stirred a hornet's nest. Last fortnight, Honasa Consumer, which runs popular personal skincare brand Mamaearth, filed its DRHP to get listed on the stock markets via an initial public offering (IPO). The company is looking to raise Rs400 crore through fresh issue of shares, apart from an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.7 crore shares, according to the DRHP documents.



Though neither the company nor its book running lead managers have confirmed its current valuation, a Reuters report in June had said that the Sequoia- and Sofina-backed company’s valuation is pegged at $3 billion or roughly Rs24,000 crore. That would make Mamaearth one of the most expensive companies in terms of valuations. Based on a net profit of Rs14 crore in FY22, its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio works out to 1,714.28 times. PE ratio or price multiple or the earnings multiple is a metric meant for valuing companies and to find out whether they are overvalued or undervalued. A higher PE ratio indicates a stock or company is overvalued.





Valuations: A chicken-and-egg story



Risk factors in Mamaearth



