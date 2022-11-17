Can Paytm's lending business help shore up its share price?





Shortly after Paytm announced its Q2FY23 results on November 8, the stock dipped slightly to around Rs 640. Results, however, were upbeat: Its revenue from operations grew 76 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,914 crore, implying an annual run rate of roughly Rs 8,000 crore or around $1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (before ESOP costs) narrowed to Rs (166) crore, from Rs (425) crore in Q2FY22.



Despite the strong showing, the stock price is far short of its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 2,160 last November. A week after the results, the stock tanked further to around Rs 540 as Paytm’s lock-in period for pre-IPO investors expired on November 15. Softbank, one of its biggest backers with a 17.45 percent stake worth around $900 million, has started the process to sell 29 million shares or 4.5 percent of its holding worth $200 million. It’s currently trading at around Rs.549 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.