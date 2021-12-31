Varun and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders of Mamaearth, say the brand’s purpose goes beyond earning revenue

Image: Amit Verma



In 2016, when Varun and Ghazal Alagh started Mamaearth, it was not another me-too baby care company. Staying away from plain vanilla offerings, the husband-wife duo rolled out toxin-free products, and went direct to consumers (D2C). “What’s the point in running a business without a purpose?” reckons Varun Alagh, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mamaearth. “For us, ESG [environmental, social and governance] is a way of life,” contends the 37-year-old entrepreneur, explaining how Mamaearth practices what it preaches. The D2C personal care company is a plastic positive brand; it recycles more than two times the amount of plastic it consumes; it plants a sapling for every order placed on its website; and is now working towards providing potable water across villages.





