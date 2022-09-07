India@75: A nation in the making
  4. Photo of the day: Cosmopolitan jugaad

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 7, 2022 01:25:12 PM IST
Updated: Sep 7, 2022 01:30:48 PM IST

Photo of the day: Cosmopolitan jugaadTractors came to the rescue of commuters and residents in upscale housing through waterlogged streets after torrential rains paralysed Bengaluru on September 6, 2022. Shoddy infrastructure crippled the world-renowned IT hub for the last three days, with upscale areas left without electricity or drinking water. The city is bracing for more rainfall over the next days.
Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP

