Photo of the day: Cosmopolitan jugaad

Tractors came to the rescue of commuters and residents in upscale housing through waterlogged streets after torrential rains paralysed Bengaluru on September 6, 2022. Shoddy infrastructure crippled the world-renowned IT hub for the last three days, with upscale areas left without electricity or drinking water. The city is bracing for more rainfall over the next days.

Image: Manjunath Kiran / AFP





