Photo of the Day: Deja vu

By Forbes India
Published: May 17, 2021 05:49:30 PM IST
Updated: May 17, 2021 05:56:50 PM IST

As Cyclone Tauktae lashes Mumbai, Elphinstone bridge in Parel gets waterlogged
Image: Deepak Turbhekar for Forbes India

