Photo of the Day: Delhi reels under heatwave

By Forbes India
Published: May 27, 2020 10:40:45 AM IST

​​bg_photo of the day_gettyimages-1215361588MAY 26: HEATWAVE - A mirage forms along Rajpath with Rashtrapati Bhawan in the background as temperature soars on a hot summer day,  on May 26, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

 

