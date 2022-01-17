Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic leaves the Park hotel on January 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Djokovic was in detention and faced deportation after his visa was cancelled by the Australian government. After losing a legal battle on January 16 in Australia to stay and play in the Australian Open tennis tournament over his coronavirus vaccination status, he took a flight for Dubai on 17th January.

Image: Diego Fedele/Getty Images

