Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and newly-elected MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Priyanka took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday following her thumping victory from Kerala's Wayanad in a bypoll.

Image: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma