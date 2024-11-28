How health tech player Infinx grew at a scorching pace

Shiv Chaudhary might have showered the same compliment for his other portfolio companies. Well, as an investor, he must be impartial in action and words. But when the managing director of Norwest India reiterates the same and cliched two attributes—unique and special—for Infinx, one can sense a rapacious delight in his voice. Rightly so. Infinx is unique. A company that reportedly clocked an operating revenue of ₹20.44 crore in FY13—the first fiscal after starting operations in 2012—and has seen the numbers leapfrog over 28x to ₹585.64 crore in FY23, must indeed be unique. Add 12 more months, and the revenue balloons to ₹880.16 crore in FY24. And if PAT (profit after tax) grows from a low single-digit crore to ₹116.48 crore during the same period, then the company must be special.

Add two more data points, and Chaudhary’s enthusiasm becomes self-explanatory. First, Infinx gets 100 percent of its revenue from the US. Second, the company serves 172,000 health care professionals in over 4,000 facilities, including major hospitals and outpatient providers across the US. “Customers are delighted by Infinx, and this is reflected in its NPS scores, customer references, healthy growth of customer cohorts, and financial metrics,” says a proud backer. “Infinx is unique and special,” Chaudhary reiterates.

Started in 2012 by brothers Sandeep, Jaideep and Sudeep Tandon, Infinx is an AI-driven health care tech player that offers revenue cycle management (RCM). The health care BPO automates complex tasks such as eligibility verification, benefit checks, prior authorisation, and claims management, and has a wide footprint of a workforce of close to 7,000 employees, and offices across the US, India and the Philippines. “Over the last three years, we have been growing at almost 45 to 50 percent year on year organically,” claims Sudeep Tandon, co-founder of Infinx. The DNA of the company, he underlines, is to solve customer problems using technology.

The brothers come from a family with a tech background. Their father was an engineer and one of the pioneers who manufactured disk drives and floppy disks from India and shipped them across the world. “So the DNA of serving global customers, innovating with technology and solving customer problems has always been with us,” says Tandon, who spotted an untapped opportunity in the US where the brothers spent a chunk of their lives. Therefore, building a ‘US plus India’ play was a no-brainer for the siblings. The US health care, says Tandon, is about a four-and-a-half trillion-dollar market. “This number is larger than India’s entire economy, and about $800 billion is spent on health care administration,” he claims, adding that India acted as a delivery front for his business empire.