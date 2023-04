Tourists behold the spectacular rock sculpture of three-faced Shiva at Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site off the Mumbai coast on World Heritage Day, April 18, 2023. The 1,300-year-old rock-cut temples were created in volcanic rock, using just a hammer and chisel.

Image: Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





