Finnish military personnel install the Finnish national flag at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 4, 2023. Finland became the 31st member of NATO, a historic strategic shift to protect its interests spurred by war in Ukraine, as it shares a 1335 km border with Russia.

Image: Johna Thys / AFP





