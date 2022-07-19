Photo of the day: For the republic

A view of the venue for India's presidential election that displays portraits of past presidents at Parliament House on July 18, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The polls saw over 99 percent of the 4796 MPs and MLAs cast their vote across India. The election pits Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old tribal leader from Odisha against former finance minister Yashwant Sinha, the opposition's joint candidate. Results will be declared on July 21, 2022.

Image: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





