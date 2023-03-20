Photo of the day: Freedom Shield: Allies assemble

US soldiers take a position as a Chinook helicopter prepares to land during a field artillery battalion gun raid drill at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea on March 19, 2023. South Korea and the United States kicked off the Freedom Shield joint military exercise, their largest drills in five years as part of the allies' drive to counter North Korea's growing threats.

Image: Jung Yeon-je / AFP





