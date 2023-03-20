Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Freedom Shield: Allies assemble

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 20, 2023 03:15:54 PM IST
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 03:23:35 PM IST

Photo of the day: Freedom Shield: Allies assembleUS soldiers take a position as a Chinook helicopter prepares to land during a field artillery battalion gun raid drill at a military training field in Pocheon, South Korea on March 19, 2023. South Korea and the United States kicked off the Freedom Shield joint military exercise, their largest drills in five years as part of the allies' drive to counter North Korea's growing threats.
Image: Jung Yeon-je / AFP

