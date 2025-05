Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Jalandhar, Punjab, on May 13, 2025. PM Modi’s visit to Adampur Air Base is significant as the Pakistani Army earlier claimed to have damaged the air base following its counter-border strikes on the intervening nights of May 9 and 10 after India's Operation Sindoor. "India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi posted on X.

Image: PTI Photo