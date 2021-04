A health worker takes a swab sample under mobile phone torchlight during a power cut at a temporary Covid-19 testing site at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 16, 2021. India is in the grip of a second wave of Covid-19 infections that has caught the federal and state governments unprepared, with local media reporting that patients are dying due to a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds.

Image: T. Narayan/ Bloomberg via Getty Images